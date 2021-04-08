6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Credlin slams Kirkup’s approach

51 mins ago
Jane Marwick
CredlinJane MarwickKirkupPerth LIVEpolitics
Article image for Credlin slams Kirkup’s approach

Sky News political analyst, Peta Credlin, has lashed out at ex-opposition leader Zak Kirkup after former Prime Minister Tony Abbott wrote a critique of the WA Liberal Party.

Mr Kirkup responded by telling the former PM that he has “no idea”.

“That’s a big call from a bloke who not only gave the Liberals the worst result in Western Australian history – but he through them out of opposition,” Ms Credlin said.

The critique from Mr Abbott slammed the WA Liberals for taking a “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” approach.

Ms Credlin believes Mr Kirkup needs to go back to the drawing board and start again.

“He needs to go get a real job, even if it’s putting petrol in someone’s car. He needs to go get a real job,” she said.

Hear the full interview below.

Jane Marwick
LocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882