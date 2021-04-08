Credlin slams Kirkup’s approach

Sky News political analyst, Peta Credlin, has lashed out at ex-opposition leader Zak Kirkup after former Prime Minister Tony Abbott wrote a critique of the WA Liberal Party.

Mr Kirkup responded by telling the former PM that he has “no idea”.

“That’s a big call from a bloke who not only gave the Liberals the worst result in Western Australian history – but he through them out of opposition,” Ms Credlin said.

The critique from Mr Abbott slammed the WA Liberals for taking a “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em” approach.

Ms Credlin believes Mr Kirkup needs to go back to the drawing board and start again.

“He needs to go get a real job, even if it’s putting petrol in someone’s car. He needs to go get a real job,” she said.

