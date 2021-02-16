Comedian hits back: ‘I will not be cancelled by people who are offended’

A Perth comedian has had his shows cancelled at a Northbridge venue over “aggressive, racist rape jokes.”

The Rechabite released a statement overnight explaining why Corey White’s future Perth Fringe performances for the “Underground Comedy Showcase” had been cut. They stated it’s because his material “doesn’t fit with The Rechabite’s cultural values and aspirations.”

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Mr White hit back at the owners of The Rechabite saying the “rape joke” in question was in response to “persistent hecklers.”

“I accept it was an abuse of my status and privilege and doesn’t meet the cultural values I aspire to,” said Mr White.

However he says he doesn’t regret what he said to the female hecklers.

“I will not be cancelled by people who are offended by jokes they don’t understand.”

Following on from this, The Rechabite Co-Owner Marcus Canning told Oliver Peterson it was a tough decision to remove Mr White from the line-up.

“It wasn’t taking lightly,” he said.

“This is the first time we’ve felt the need to put a line in the sand.”

Mr Canning said there had been other complaints during the season prompting their Comedy Producer to “have a quiet word to Corey” to “pull it back a little bit.”

“We support comedians that punch up, we don’t support comedians that punch down and we especially don’t support comedians that punch down in aggressive ways.”

While these shows have been cancelled, Mr Canning stopped short of completely banning Mr White from perform at the venue in the future.

“It would take some hard convincing right now but everyone deserves a chance and to get the opportunity to grow as an individual.

“We hope he takes this as a wake-up call.

“Maybe later down the track there could be an opportunity [to perform], but right now – no.”

(Photo background credit: The Rechabite Facebook)