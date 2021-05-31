6PR
Cancer Council WA: Get Back, Give Back

7 hours ago
SPONSORED ARTICLE
Cancer Council WAtax time
Article image for Cancer Council WA: Get Back, Give Back

Did you know every year 13,000 West Australians hear the words, ‘you have cancer’ – as you can imagine those words can be devastating to hear.

A cancer diagnosis is an extremely difficult time for cancer patients and their families.

Cancer Council WA’s aim is to try to lessen the impact and incidence of cancer, and you can help by supporting the Cancer Council WA Tax Appeal.

Community donations help local researchers turn laboratory discoveries into new and improved treatments that can help save lives.

Every donation gives us the opportunity to unlock more answers to stop cancer but researchers cannot do it without community support.

Clinical trials are critical in saving the lives of the 36 West Australians receiving a cancer diagnosis every day.

This is where your much needed donations come in. With the End of Financial Year just around the corner, all gifts over $2 are tax-deductible and if given before 30 June can be claimed in the upcoming tax return period.

For more information or to donate to Cancer Council WA’s Tax Appeal, visit donate.cancerwa.asn.au/appeal

or call 1300 65 65 85

 

MoneyTax
